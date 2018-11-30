Browns-Texans Game Preview & Prediction

A couple of intriguing story lines heading into Sunday's game. First the point spread on this WAS Houston favored by 7 after their win against Tennessee this past Monday night. The other is, CBS Sports is sending their #2 announcing team to Houston to cover this game. Former Arizona head coach and remember the glory year or 2 of Butch Davis here in Cleveland? Bruce Arians who was offensive co-ordinator for Butchie will be part of that announcing crew. Arians, who retired from coaching after the 2017 season for the Cardinals said the only way he would come out of retirement was to become the head coach of the Cleveland Browns. And GM John Dorsey can talk with Bruce if he wishes about the job in Houston this weekend because Arians doesn't have a gig with an NFL team. Hmmmm. But what if Gregg Williams keeps on winning here? Hmmmm.

Scoresandstats.com sees a super competitive game between these two and HERE is their analysis. Vegas currently sees the Texans winning by 4, and some say that is heading soon to a 3 point spread. You have a great weekend and see you this coming Monday morning at 5:30 and thanks.