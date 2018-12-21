Browns-Bungles Game Preview & Prediction

A sold out game on Sunday, thanks to a request for you to be there from Baker Mayfield and man did you respond.

As of 8 am this morning, the cheapest tickets I found were on the NFL Ticket Exchange via Ticketmaster site - Section 514, Row 30, Seats 7 & 8 that are a $35 face value that are now selling at $136 apiece + fees. So about $150-ish apiece.

God if only the stock market would rise in value like that. Something else that's going up is the point spread, Vegas have the Browns a 9-9 1/2 point favorite.

Scoresandstats.com sees a tighter game than that HERE.

You have a great Christmas weekend and thanks.