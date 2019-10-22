Here's Bruce Springsteen On Jimmy Kimmel

I DVR'ed this and haven't seen this yet, so I thought maybe you's like to beat me to the punch and watch below when Bruce was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel last night courtesy of YouTube and the Jimmy Kimmel Live show. Although I don't believe Springsteen gave any details on the new E Street Band album that's coming out by the end of the year, or the E Street tour that'll launch in 2020 and could go on for a good couple of years because Bruce says that's it for him doing marathon E Street Band tours at age 71, however Bruce does share some cool stories with Jimmy and enjoy. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.

Video of Jimmy Kimmel’s FULL INTERVIEW with Bruce Springsteen