Bear In PA Keeps People Sheltered In Place Since Last Friday

Another wildlife who've gone wild and maybe this bear HERE is like you. Sick and tired of being cooped up. Hanging out at home or in this case for the bear, thinking perhaps he was sick of quarentining in a cottage in the woods. That's currently not being used by humans and it doesn't belong to him so why not, see what's out there for lunch? And Mister Bear likes to travel, or some would say terrorize since this guy has residents in 2 PA counties who are still stuck at home. You'll love the people interviewed there by NBC Philadelphia, some are looking to find the bear, take a selfie with it and oh why not. Offer up your trash, recycle bin up as a peace offering and see where you go from there. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.