Browns - Bills Game Preview & Pick

November 8, 2019
Nov 3, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) talks to wide receiver Taywan Taylor (10) in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

© Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Browns
Sports

Well if last week's game at Denver was deemed a must win, what's this Sunday's game against the Bills a must-must win? Bet nobody thought it would be Buffalo, yes Buffalo who're 3-0 on the road with a record of 6-2, meanwhile our guys are 0-3 at home, with the 2-6 record. I

t'll be a battle too of #1 QB's with Buffalo trotting out the Wyoming cowboy Josh Allen against our flag waving warrior Baker Mayfield. Now if RB Kareem Hunt makes a debut like we hope, we all should run out and wave Browns flags, heck even an Oklahoma flag will do and plant it in our front yards. We'll use scoresandstats.com again for the game preview and pick HERE. Spoiler alert...Vegas and them see the Browns finally getting a win at home.

You have a great day and thanks for stopping by. See you Monday morning with a hopeful, Browns post game stuff for you.

Buffalo Bills
cleveland browns

