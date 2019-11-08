Browns - Bills Game Preview & Pick

Well if last week's game at Denver was deemed a must win, what's this Sunday's game against the Bills a must-must win? Bet nobody thought it would be Buffalo, yes Buffalo who're 3-0 on the road with a record of 6-2, meanwhile our guys are 0-3 at home, with the 2-6 record. I

t'll be a battle too of #1 QB's with Buffalo trotting out the Wyoming cowboy Josh Allen against our flag waving warrior Baker Mayfield. Now if RB Kareem Hunt makes a debut like we hope, we all should run out and wave Browns flags, heck even an Oklahoma flag will do and plant it in our front yards. We'll use scoresandstats.com again for the game preview and pick HERE. Spoiler alert...Vegas and them see the Browns finally getting a win at home.

