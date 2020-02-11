NC Man Finds A Box Of Cute, Bear Cubs

And the picture you see on this page are the 2 little bear cubs that were dumped at this man's house. Wrapped in blankets and just left.

At first he thought from the sounds coming from what's inside box #1, thought it was some puppies but upon further inspection, yup it's 2 bear cubs. Is that where out "Bedford Bear" went? Is he the father Maury?

WTKR-TV in Norfolk has this story HERE. And wait til you hear the guy who initially found the bears, he's a scream. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.