Can The Cavs Win Game 3?

According to Vegas oddsmakers no. As of this moment, the Cavaliers are between a 7-8 point underdog for tonight's Game 3. Last Sunday night's Game 2 was a 19 point loss which would've been worse but both Cleveland and Golden State pulled their starters with just under 5 minutes to go with the game already decided. People are still bringing up the lost chance of Game 1, where the Cavs missed a chance of certainly stealing it. But what I believe nobody is bringing up is yeah, George Hill misses a free throw, JR Smith dribbles the wrong way with 4.7 seconds remaining but nobody had the guts to screw that and go after the Warriors in that 5 minute overtime period? "Oh, we were already defeated"? That's why Golden State is going to win this series in my opinion because they suck it up and play like...a team. Pick each other up and get after it, instead of pointing opinionated fingers as to why we lost, behind closed doors. You think this team is a mess now just wait if the Cavs drop Game 3 tonight.

Thanks to the Bleacher Report, HERE is their preview and pick for tonight's game. Have a great day and thanks.