Are You Suffering From "Maskne"?

So if you've been noticing some bumps, or acne-like pimples above your lip and below your nose, you might have "Maskne."

When I noticed a few of these on my face, of course you Google it, and now I know it's nothing connected to the virus.

But, you're wearing a cloth mask, that mask creates friction with your face.

The mask has trapped your bodies bacteria and stuff and where does that stuff go? On your face and you feel like you're 12 or 14 again.

What should you do if you get "Maskne"? INstyle.com has suggestions for a remedy.

First thing you do is do what I did, that means to throw away that mask and go grab a new one.

Now throw it in the trash, unlike others have been doing, you have a non-Maskne day.

