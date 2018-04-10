Captain America Takes Cops 200 Feet Up

Look up in the sky, it's not Superman but this guy who climbed onto a construction crane and asended 200 feet up, because he felt like it. So this happened in Hollywood, California which is the star studded, entertainment capital of the world and even this was a shocking sight for bystanders, police and fire department to see. "Captain America" dressed in a pair of shorts and an American flag eventually camed down from his perch, KCBS-TV in Los Angeles has the story HERE.

You have a great day and thanks.