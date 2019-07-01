Cops Respond To Too Loud Grad Party, Then Join In The Fun

In the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, police there recieve a call about a too loud party going on. It's a high school graduation party and yeah those do tend to be loud because of usually it's the parents who are the one's who're too loud. Can't sing, that's even worse. But what the cops did HERE is what really has the neighbors talking thanks to Fox 4 in Dallas. Enjoy the raw video of this officer's cop cam. No one knows which neighbor complained. Nobody called again to complain...about not being invited to this graduation party. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.