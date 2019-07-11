Armored Truck Spills 225K Along Atlanta Interstate

Too bad we didn't commute to work in Atlanta yesterday. The back door of a Brinks like truck swings open and out came the money. Of course legally you can't keep it. Police there are hoping people there will turn it back in, one woman you'll hear HERE says the company that lost the money should, pay it forward and give back to the community. Poor thing or as they say in the South, "Bless Her Heart". CBS 46 TV in Atlanta has this cash grab story and so far...2 people have turned in the money they caught. 2, who have turned in just under a grand, with now $225,000 left to be turned in. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.