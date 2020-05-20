While She's Working On TV, We Witness A Cat Fight

This is riveting stuff!

May 20, 2020
Slats
Edgar is an 8-year-old, long-hair cat looking for a new place to explore. He is neutered and ready to go home with you today. Stop in and meet Edgar today. The Farmington Regional Animal Shelter is located at 133 Browning Parkway and can be reached at 505

© Mike Easterling/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Categories: 
Coronavirus Special Features
Slats
Stay Connected: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cancellations, News & More

I'm still loving this deal where those who work on TV are working from home.

In fact, I hope when we finally get the all clear, they'll still work from home because of clips like this one.

This is Doris Bigornia, and she is working from home on Filipino TV talking about ... who cares?

Her 2 cats are fighting behind her.

Thankfully it was captured on YouTube. But let's all shake paws and come out with your claws out.

Ask any dog ... they've never seen a cat lose a fight.

Have a great day and thanks for stopping by.

Tags: 
Doris Bigornia
Coronavirus
live tv