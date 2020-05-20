While She's Working On TV, We Witness A Cat Fight

I'm still loving this deal where those who work on TV are working from home.

In fact, I hope when we finally get the all clear, they'll still work from home because of clips like this one.

This is Doris Bigornia, and she is working from home on Filipino TV talking about ... who cares?

Her 2 cats are fighting behind her.

Thankfully it was captured on YouTube. But let's all shake paws and come out with your claws out.

Ask any dog ... they've never seen a cat lose a fight.

Have a great day and thanks for stopping by.