Cat Stuck In A Tree In Toledo Leaves Marks. Lots Of Em. **NSFW-NSFH**

Okay it's not this cat pictured, he looks more docile. But this cat HERE in Toledo was quite the handful for a landscraping crew who brought down this cat after 2 weeks stuck up in a tree in Toledo. You ever try to pry a cat from where it's at? Even if it's front paws are not there, those back ones can do plenty of damage. Now the video from WTOL in Toledo may be **NSFW or NSFH** since the woman overseeing the rescue goes from OMG to WTF rather quick during the cat operation so wanted to give you a heads up there. It is rather entertaining, just not for the guy in the bucket truck. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.