Cavs Can't Stop Kevin Durant, Lose Game 3, 110-102

I made it through the 1st quarter last night, and when the Cavs landed the 1st punch to go up by 14 early in the game, then only led by 1 at the end of the 1st quarter I didn't have a good feeling that this would end well. Kevin Durant was the problem this time as he scored 43 points when Steph Curry (who nailed Cleveland with a record 9 - 3 pointers) was the problem in Game 2 and had an off scoring night. I Forget about who was the problem in Game 1 because there were too many, but this series is over. Now let the "where's LeBron gonna go" games begin.

HERE is the ankle injury LeBron James suffered in the 2nd quarter where, yeah even though he did a triple-double of 33 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, James was really never the same afterwards. Thanks to YouTube and ESPN for the video of that.

Have a great day and happy Friday-Eve.