Cavs - Celtics Series Preview

Like the just concluded series against Toronto, you can also include the Indiana Pacers during the Cavs playoff run, the Boston Celtics also chalk up as a rematch for Cleveland and this Eastern Conference Finals matchup kicks off this coming Mother's Day at 3:30 pm. The Celtics who are the #2 seed took 5 games to dispatch a very young, scappy #3 Philadelphia team which is probably 1 year away from being very dangerously good. Cleveland the #4 seed shocked #1 Toronto with a broom to their back side in 4 games. So who wins this Eastern Final?

The Sporting News has their prediction HERE. And it might surprise you, just like these Cavs have done.

You have a great weekend, Happy Mother's Day to you Mom and see you this coming Monday morning at 5:30 and thanks.