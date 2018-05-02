Cavs Claim Game 1 Win 113-112 In OT In Toronto

Did you know that the Toronto Raptors were a 7 point favorite in last night's Game 1 against the Cavaliers? Did you think the Cavs would even be competitive let alone win this game? I didn't. I thought that 7 game haul they survived with the Pacers would leave them drained, and this thing would be lucky to go 5, 6 games at best with Toronto the #1 seed in the east winning.

Well...the Cavs now go to 9-2 against the Raptors in NBA playoff games and are they in they're heads like lake effect snow? The real proof of that will be during tomorrow night's Game 2.

Thanks to ESPN, NBA on TNT, HERE is the shot DeMar DeRozan took from Kevin Love during the game late in the 4th quarter. Nice elbow from Love considering he's playing with just 1 hand, the other 1 has a severely sprained thumb on it.

Have a great day and thanks.