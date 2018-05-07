Cavs Go For Sweep Tonight Against Toronto

Dare we use the "S" word here? And here we sit, before tonight's maybe series deciding Game 4. I think that seven game survival series against the Pacers so far has defined who these Cavs are. More so than this eastern conference semi against Toronto because it's (hopefully) woken up who these Cavaliers are. Especially if they make quick work of the Raptors tonight, then maybe sneak in a day or two of rest before probably facing Boston in the eastern conference finals.

Love these guys from Inside the NBA on TNT, who via You Tube who give us a preview of tonight's Game 4. Charles Barkley who picked the Raptors to win changes his tune HERE. You have a great day and thanks.