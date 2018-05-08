The Cavs May Have Found Their Own "Sister Jean"

Anyone remember Sister Jean? The now 99 year old nun, team chaplain for that Loyola of Chicago college basketball team that killed all of our March Madness brackets. Loyola had one (bless me Father for I might be sinning here) helluva run as the 11th seed became only the 4th, 11th seed to make it all the way to the NCAA Final Four this year. And the Cavs who just swept the Toronto Raptors last night might have found a "Sister Jean" of their own. Thanks to Fox 8 who have the story of 93 year old Nancy Bontempo, the Independence, Ohio woman who went to her 1st Cavaliers playoff game last night HERE. Nancy got a pair of tickets from some family members who suprised her prior to last night's deciding Game 4.

If I'm the Cavs, I'm taking away Khloe Kardashian's tickets and giving them to her.

Have a great day and thanks.