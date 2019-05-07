Fight Breaks Out At Atlanta Denny's, When TV Crew Shows Up

There's this TV station in Atlanta who were trying to "Carl Monday" a Denny's restaurant and they weren't having any of that. The station CBS 46 HERE were doing a surprise, didn't make an appointment with anyone there to chat (with a camera rolling of course) on why the Denny's received a bad score on a health inspection. The response from the employees weren't very welcoming and hey too bad for the reporter and cameraman. I don't care if they were skinning live pigs into sausage but if you don't wanna be filmed while at work you don't have too, so there. This is really hysterical and last seen, the TV reporter was headed to a dry cleaners to get his dress shirt and slacks pressed. Then on to the ER, to get that camera extracted from his backside. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.