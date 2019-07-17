Chance The Snapper Finally Caught In Chicago

Boy it's been a big week for gators huh? The "meth-gator" which you've been warned about in Alabama and Tennessee has been all the social media rage. Closer to home, "Chance the Snapper" who had been hanging out in a Chicago city park for a couple of weeks has finally been caught. "Chance" has been quite the local tourist attraction, parents braved the elements to bring their kids, their dogs to get a glimpse of the gator, living in his not to be lived in natural habitat. HERE is the capture and what's to become of "Chance the Snapper" from ABC 7 in Chicago. They have that beautiful Shedd's Aqarium there so that might work. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.