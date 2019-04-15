Charlize Theron Wants You To Ask Her Out, Really

To borrow a famous line from another movie star, "So do ya feel lucky?" I'll leave out the Clint Eastwood - Dirty Harry word of 'punk" but how about this?

Charlize Theron is rather blunt HERE in her interview with British movie and TV publication Unilad. Wants you to grow a pair and ask her out.

Rather straight forward for both you and her, don't be cute, just grow a pair and ask Charlize Theron out.

Hey like in the movie "The Italian Job," bonus points for you if you drive a tiny Alfa Romeo or Fiat. Take Charlize for a romantic drive through a city sewer.

You have a great day, good luck with Charlize Theron and thanks for stopping by.