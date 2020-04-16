Truck Driver Spends An Hour Hanging Off Highway Bridge

April 16, 2020
Slats
A committee is looking at ways to improve the look of the overpasses over I-70 and the bridges that carry I-70 over the streets of downtown Zanesville. The highway through the city will be rebuilt starting in 2021 at a cost of $75 million. Zan Overpasses

© Chris Crook/Times Recorder, Zanesville Times Recorder via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Categories: 
News
Slats

We'd be remiss if we didn't offer up thanks to those who work at stores (at an hourly wage no less) to let us shop for supplies everyday.

Those who drive trucks for a living and deliver those supplies to stores deserve a shout-out, too.

Here is the story told by 13 News Now in Norfolk, Viginia, of a driver who wrecked on a bridge, and for close to an hour was hanging 70 feet above water until he was rescued!

Quite a story.

And then guess what he did today? Went back on the job driving that truck to keep stores there supplied. That's dedication, and thank you. Big time.

Happy (almost) Friday. You continue to stay safe and thanks for stopping by.

Tags: 
Virigina
Coronavirus
truck drivers

Upcoming Events

22 Apr
Pigs: Canada's Pink Floyd The Agora Theater
02 May
CANCELLED: Joe Walsh & David Crosby Headline May 4 50th Commemoration Benefit Concert at Kent State Memorial Athletic and Convocation (MAC) Center at Kent State
14 May
POSTPONED: Todd Rundgren: The Individualist, A True Star MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
15 May
POSTPONED: Todd Rundgren: The Individualist, A True Star MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
21 May
Ann Wilson of Heart MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
View More Events

Recent Podcast Audio
Christy Peters from the American Red Cross WNCXFM: On-Demand
Michael Stanley Shares Favorite Richfield Coliseum Memories WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes