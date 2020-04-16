Truck Driver Spends An Hour Hanging Off Highway Bridge

We'd be remiss if we didn't offer up thanks to those who work at stores (at an hourly wage no less) to let us shop for supplies everyday.

Those who drive trucks for a living and deliver those supplies to stores deserve a shout-out, too.

Here is the story told by 13 News Now in Norfolk, Viginia, of a driver who wrecked on a bridge, and for close to an hour was hanging 70 feet above water until he was rescued!

Quite a story.

And then guess what he did today? Went back on the job driving that truck to keep stores there supplied. That's dedication, and thank you. Big time.

Happy (almost) Friday. You continue to stay safe and thanks for stopping by.