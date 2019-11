Chihuahua's have to be 1 of the smallest dogs walking the planet and how does 1 do this? Utilized all 4 paws to take his owner's SUV out of park, then checked the back up camera on board and as you'll see HERE thanks to WWL-TV in New Orleans, just missed hitting a passing car by inches. Everyone walked away and whatta lucky dog. Used up 1 of it's 9 lives like a cat. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.