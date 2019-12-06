Bengals @ Browns, Game Preview & Pick

December 6, 2019
Slats
Sep 16, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) takes the field for warmups before a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Another Browns week with drama, this time speculative rumors about whether OBJ will be here next year since he's on pace for having the worst season ever. This is what we're left with after that oops in Pittsburgh last Sunday. That and Baker's bruised throwing hand and we should okay with the 1-10 Bengals coming to town. Well since AFC North QB's eat Cleveland for breakfast-lunch & dinner do you know what Bengals QB Andy Dalton's record is against us? Yes the Andy who was benched for 3 weeks and returned in last Sunday's win against the Jets? He's 11-4 since coming to Cincinnati in 2011. A loss to Cincinnati and Freddy Kitchens will be enjoying the last day of gun deer season by 5 pm Sunday. Btw- Vegas this past Monday had the Browns as a 10 1/2 point favorite. Not no more, the line is Browns by 7, one Vegas oddsmaker whittled the Browns down to 4. Scoresandstats.com has a rather tight game between the two HERE. We'll have the post game locker room stuff for you this coming Monday morning. You have a great weekend and thanks for stopping by.

