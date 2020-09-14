Shocker! Browns Are A 6 1/2 Point Favorite This Thursday Night

What? Yes? It's true? And just to harp a little on yesterday's 38-6 loss to the Ravens, I mean you nor I thought the Browns would win but you weren't expecting a season opener like that. It was another "Same Old Browns" that some feel hurt more than Tennessee coming here last season and beating us by 30 as the Titans did to usher in that "one and done for Freddy Kitchens year". And if you didn't see the end of yesterday's Chargers-Bengals game, if it weren't for an offensive interference call and a missed field goal (sound familiar meaning the FG) Cincinnati would be 1-0 facing our 0-1's. So I just Googled "Bengals at Browns 9-17-2020" and this popped up HERE. Courtesy of some site I've never heard of before but hey, when we're looking for positives after Sunday we'll take it. Thanks to sportsbettingdime.com for the positive vibes. Now we're jinxed. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.