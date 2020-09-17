Bengals @ Browns Preview & Pick

Vegas Insider is who we're gonna use HERE. Switch it up after last Sunday's failed fake punt of a game against Baltimore. They have the Browns a 6 point favorite and that's generous don't ya think? If you didn't see the end of that Chargers-Bengals game last Sunday, if it wasn't for a pass interference call that negated a game winning TD. And a missed FG that would have tied it, Cincinnati I think would be the one's favored or this point spread certainly wouldn't be Browns giving 6. Vegas does see an entertaining game, let's just hope Bengals QB Joe Burrow doesn't light up First Energy (House Bill 6) Stadium like he's still at LSU. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.