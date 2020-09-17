Bengals @ Browns Preview & Pick

September 17, 2020
Slats
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) stiff arms Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Shawn Williams (36) on a carry in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium in downto

Browns
Slats

Vegas Insider is who we're gonna use HERE. Switch it up after last Sunday's failed fake punt of a game against Baltimore. They have the Browns a 6 point favorite and that's generous don't ya think? If you didn't see the end of that Chargers-Bengals game last Sunday, if it wasn't for a pass interference call that negated a game winning TD. And a missed FG that would have tied it, Cincinnati I think would be the one's favored or this point spread certainly wouldn't be Browns giving 6. Vegas does see an entertaining game, let's just hope Bengals QB Joe Burrow doesn't light up First Energy (House Bill 6) Stadium like he's still at LSU. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.

Cincinnati Bengals
cleveland browns
vegasinsider.com

