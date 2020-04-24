So The Browns Got Their Left Tackle, Now Who's Next?

We can only guess

April 24, 2020
Slats
I'm guessing either the New York Giants either had a huge price tag for the Browns to trade up to the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft last night to get Georgia LT Andrew Thomas, or they really wanted him, and were never going to part with their selection.

I'm also thinking it was both.

And if you believe the Browns, who said they got their man, they got who they wanted all along in Jedrick Wills.

Now what's next?

Cornerback, safety, maybe another wide reciever tonight?

According to factoryofsadness.com, the Browns could trade the #41 pick in the 2nd round and move down 22 spots. The potential trade partner is Kansas City, who would cough up the #63 pick tonight and a 2nd round 2021 pick.

I'm just not feeling anything in 2021 are you?

If this really is the make-or-break year for Baker Mayfield, the Browns have the most salary cap room ($38 million) than any other NFL team to spend. I'm not saying to blow a ton of that now, but use some of it to load up on some needs.

Plus, this year's draft is loaded, through the first 5 rounds at least.

Who knows what the 2021 draft class is going to be. Anyone remember the 2010 and 2011 draft?

You continue to be safe and thanks for stopping by.

