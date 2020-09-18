In The Battle Of Heismans, Burrow Impressed Baker In 35-30 Browns Win

September 18, 2020
Slats
Sep 17, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) signals to the Cleveland Browns for an encroachment penalty as a flag is thrown during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Spo

© Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Browns
It was quite an entertaining game last night between the Browns and Bengals and good thing we were on the right side of the winning entertainment. Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow has his arm on ice after throwing it 61 X's for 316 yards and a couple of scores. Baker Mayfield who certainly atoned for that clunker in Baltimore with a very commanding 1st half and 4th quarter game winning quarter drive that resulted with a TD run by Kareem Hunt, had this to say about Burrow HERE. Thanks to Pro Football Talk from NBC Sports. Not a long wait for "Battle of Ohio" Part 2, which is 5 weeks away for a road game in Cincinnati, 1 pm Sunday October 25th. You have a great weekend and thanks for stopping by. See ya Monday morning at 5:30.

cleveland browns
Cincinnati Bengals
Baker Mayfield
joe burrow
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
