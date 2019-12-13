Browns @ Cardinals Game Preview & Pick

December 13, 2019
Slats
Dec 8, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs for a 57-yard gain during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Browns
Slats
Sports

According to ESPN, with a Browns win this Sunday against the 3-9-1 Cardinals, the Browns playoff chances increase from 7 to 9%. Still slim and none, 'Ol Slim has just about left town but there is still some hope. Maybe a little more hope, Tennessee plays Houston, Bills play the Steelers this Sunday and a loss by both puts the Browns just one game back. Vegas at least likes Cleveland to get to 7-7, they have the Browns a 3 point favorite. Oddsmakers do expect a little shootout since the O/U is currently at 51.

cleveland browns
Arizona Cardinals
topbet.eu

