Browns @ Cardinals Game Preview & Pick

According to ESPN, with a Browns win this Sunday against the 3-9-1 Cardinals, the Browns playoff chances increase from 7 to 9%. Still slim and none, 'Ol Slim has just about left town but there is still some hope. Maybe a little more hope, Tennessee plays Houston, Bills play the Steelers this Sunday and a loss by both puts the Browns just one game back. Vegas at least likes Cleveland to get to 7-7, they have the Browns a 3 point favorite. Oddsmakers do expect a little shootout since the O/U is currently at 51. Let's switch it up for the preview and pick by seeing what UK website topbet.eu has to say about the game HERE. You have a great weekend, get your holiday shopping done and we'll see you with all the Browns-Cardinals post game stuff for you on Monday morning and thanks for stopping by.