Browns @ Ravens Game Preview & Pick

Gone is the hype of a 12-4, 13-3 season and the multiple magazine covers of last season. The Browns have been quiet as a church mouse when it comes to not only this season but Sunday's game in Baltimore which don't you think that's good? Fly under the radar, maybe Nick Chubb runs for another 164 yards like last year when Cleveland beat Baltimore there. In fact, that's the last time Baltimore lost a home game. We'll use the great scoresandstats.com site and see how they pick the game HERE. How will the Browns do Sunday and this season? Your guess is as good as any given there's been no pre-season games. You have a great weekend and thanks for stopping by. See you Monday morning at 5:30.