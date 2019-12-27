Browns @ Bengals Game Preview & Pick

And this is what it's come down to. This season of great expectations not met.

This Sunday, on what's sure to be a soggy, all day rain of a game in Cincinnati, the heavens will too cry over this Browns season of what should have been. And by 5 pm Sunday, Jimmy Haslam along with wife Dee will be promising to "get this thing right" again after what's rumored to be another coaching change. Here we reboot again. Which is a shame and hopefully the players, management, ownership and yes us fans (which I'm guilty as charged too) since I picked the Browns to go 12-4 not 6-10 or 7-9. No, that was for the other teams picked below us, cmon by everybody in the AFC North. Personally even though the Browns are favored by 2 1/2 I think we lose this game. There's no fight in these guys since the Pittsburgh game 4 weeks ago.

Again we'll use scoresandstats.com who have their game preview and pick HERE.