Browns @ Ravens Game Preview & Pick

September 27, 2019
Slats
Dec 30, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

© Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Slats

We have not only a battle for 1st place in the AFC North but another must win don't ya think for the Browns this Sunday in Baltimore? If Freddy, Baker and OBJ think the offense is close to firing on all cylinders then they'll have to do it at a very loud stadium, and against the 10th best defense currently in the NFL. Now if there's a problem with the Ravens D it's the passing defense where they rank 27th. No time like the present for Baker Mayfield to get untracked. We're using scoresandstats.com again for their look at the game HERE. They see not only the Ravens covering the 7 point spread, but winning by 14. Ouch. You have a great weekend and see you with Browns-Ravens post game stuff for you this coming Monday morning. Thanks for stopping by.

Tags: 
cleveland browns
Baltimore Ravens

Recent Podcast Audio
Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Joe Schobert WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Joel Bitonio And Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Jamie Gillan and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Barking In Berea With Denzel Ward And Jimmy Donovan WNCXFM: On-Demand
Bill Louis Talks with Jeff Plate of Trans-Siberian Orchestra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with David Njoku, JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio, and Austin Corbett WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes