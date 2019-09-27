Browns @ Ravens Game Preview & Pick

We have not only a battle for 1st place in the AFC North but another must win don't ya think for the Browns this Sunday in Baltimore? If Freddy, Baker and OBJ think the offense is close to firing on all cylinders then they'll have to do it at a very loud stadium, and against the 10th best defense currently in the NFL. Now if there's a problem with the Ravens D it's the passing defense where they rank 27th. No time like the present for Baker Mayfield to get untracked. We're using scoresandstats.com again for their look at the game HERE. They see not only the Ravens covering the 7 point spread, but winning by 14. Ouch. You have a great weekend and see you with Browns-Ravens post game stuff for you this coming Monday morning. Thanks for stopping by.