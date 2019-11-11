Despite Red Zone Woes, Browns Get 1st Home Win

November 11, 2019
Browns
How many times did the Browns try to score in the red zone yesterday? I lost count and if you add Cleveland's problem in scoring from inside the 20 from the Denver game the week before, that's gotta be a double digit number. Now that the Browns are (supposedly) entering the NFL's 2nd weakest schedule, um, Miami beat Indianapolis yesterday if you needed a wake up call, but if we can't score 6 - 3 but 0, how can the Browns fix that? Clevelandbrowns.com may be a little too rah-rah on this HERE but they offer up some nice things from yesterday's 19-16 win and a possible fix. Maybe the Browns are onto something? Vegas who was spot on in picking them as a 3 point favorite against the Bills, Vegas oddsmakers are picking the Browns, yes the Browns as a 3 point favorite against the now on a 4 game roll Steelers this Thursday night. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.

cleveland browns
clevelandbrowns.com

