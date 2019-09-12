Browns Fan Says It Wasn't He Who Threw The Beer

September 12, 2019
Eric Smith of Valley View has an alibi as to why he, was not the Browns fan who nailed the Tennessee Titans player with a beer after he scored a pick 6 TD against Baker last Sunday. The Browns say they went through lots of CCTV, even used the camera footage to match his tattoos to say you're the guy. As you'll see and hear HERE thanks to WKYC, Eric says not only was he not at the game because he was DJ'ing a wedding. Eric says he hasn't been to see a Browns game since 2010! Before you check out the story there has been an update...the Browns have said um...we are continuing our investigation as to who's the beer throwing fan. But not exonerating Eric Smith of Valley View. I wanna write the word yet because that's I believe they'll eventually do but whatta nightmare for Eric! You have a great day, happy Friday-Eve and thanks for stopping by.

 

 

