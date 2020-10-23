Browns @ Bengals Game Preview & Pick

I don't know if this is a must win for Cleveland but a nice bounce back win against the same team we got that last bounce back after getting shellacked in Baltimore would be nice. Think Cincinnati will be more than ready, especially Geno Atkins and Carlos Dunlap who'll have a blast chasing down Baker Mayfield and his ribs. With Baker who really had no business being in that Steelers game last week in Pittsburgh was a full go in practice yesterday, I'd still have backup QB Case Keenum up to snuff and ready to go with some 1st team reps just in case. We'll use scoresandstats.com again HERE for how they see the game. They see a closer shootout than that week 2 matchup. You have a great weekend, thanks for stopping by and see you Monday morning at 5:30.