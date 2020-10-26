Browns Escape Cincinnati, Go 2-0 Against Bengals

Catch your breath, that was some win and now are you ready (for lack of a better word) to cut Baker and his sore ribs a break? Yesterday's 37-34 win was certainly much closer than that Week 2, 35-30 affair. Had to survive another long bomb to the end zone from Joe Burrow. But 5-2 this week, beats 4-2 last week which Mayfield said felt more like 0-6. Wanna see, hear what it's like in Cincinnati today? DE Carlos Dunlap gets into it with the Bengals coaching staff for all to see on the sidelines. Dunlap who's been a Bengal since 2010 posted on Twiiter that he listed his house for sale and wants out. Fun times, and that used to be here even without Johnny-Billy-Manziel. HERE courtesy of the Cincinnati Enquirer if you miss drama enjoy what they're dealing with down there. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.