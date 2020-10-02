Browns @ Cowboys Game Preview & Pick

October 2, 2020
Slats
And for this shootout between Baker (don't forget the run) and Dak Prescott the folks at Fox Sports have made this 1 pm Sunday game their "America's Game of the Week" and don't worry...Joe Buck won't be there because he'll be doing the baseball playoffs for Fox this weekend. We'll go again to scoresandstats.com for their game preview and pick HERE. The point spread is 4 they concur. The over/under is 56 which they also agree on that. They do not see the Browns going 3-1 however. You have a great weekend, thanks for stopping by. And we'll have Browns-Cowboys post game locker room stuff for you Monday morning.

