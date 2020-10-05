Browns Celebrate In Dallas 49-38.

October 5, 2020
Slats
Oct 4, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cleveland Browns fans celebrate a wOct 4, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cleveland Browns fans celebrate a win against the Dallain against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

© Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Browns
Slats

In years past, the Browns would always be on the wrong side of this shootout. Or a former Browns player Josh Cribbs would say, "Man, we always-almost win these games". And after almost blowing a 27 point lead in the 4th quarter, we almost-always did it again. But yeah it was nice to see a Baker to OBJ trick play work. As Dallas was driving again with 3 minutes to go, a Denzel Ward interception in the end zone sealed it. And now it's Dallas who has to explain why things suck instead of us. Kinda wild huh? Yeah just like that game. The Dallas Morning News takes a hammer, scalpel to what's wrong with 1-3 Dallas HERE. And not like what's right with the 3-1 Browns. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.

Tags: 
cleveland browns
Dallas Cowboys
dallasnews.com

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Went Barking in Berea with Doug Dieken and Charley Hughlett WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with JC Tretter and Jamie Gillan WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Jamie Gillan and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Doug Dieken and Andy Janovich WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Went Barking in Berea with Doug Dieken and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Chris Hubbard and Doug Dieken WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes