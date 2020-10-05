Browns Celebrate In Dallas 49-38.

In years past, the Browns would always be on the wrong side of this shootout. Or a former Browns player Josh Cribbs would say, "Man, we always-almost win these games". And after almost blowing a 27 point lead in the 4th quarter, we almost-always did it again. But yeah it was nice to see a Baker to OBJ trick play work. As Dallas was driving again with 3 minutes to go, a Denzel Ward interception in the end zone sealed it. And now it's Dallas who has to explain why things suck instead of us. Kinda wild huh? Yeah just like that game. The Dallas Morning News takes a hammer, scalpel to what's wrong with 1-3 Dallas HERE. And not like what's right with the 3-1 Browns. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.