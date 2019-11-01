Browns @ Broncos Game Preview & Pick

After a week of drama why not shutting everyone up with a win Baker? Vegas likes our chances however...if we faced the #1 defense in the league at New England last Sunday guess who's #2? Denver. They have a 2-6 record but their defense plays like it's 6-2 instead. Also the Broncos are also #2 in another category, they're okay tied for #2 in having the fewest turnovers. Another however for us? We turn the ball over a lot. The Browns are 28th out of 32 teams when it comes to turning the ball over. If we do that, we'll be 2-6. Cleveland does catch a break, Browns killer QB Joe Flacco who had a 17-3 record against the Browns as a Raven is out as Denver's QB with a neck injury. Some guy named Brandon Allen will be making his 1st NFL start, his only experience is playing in a couple of pre-season games over 4 seasons. Again we'll use scoresandstats.com with the game preview and pick HERE. This is a must win for the Browns. You have a great weekend and thanks for stopping by. See you with Browns-Broncos post game stuff for you Monday morning and thanks.

