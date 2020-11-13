Texans @ Browns Game Preview & pick

Well the last time these 2 teams met it was early December of 2018 in Houston, where Baker threw for a pinch below 400 yards but also threw 3 picks during the Gregg Williams interim season. Blame Freddy Kitchens since he was the OC for that LOL. But in what turned out to be a fun end to that season the Browns are coming off their bye week after cmon, blowing that Raiders game in the wind at home the week before. And speaking of interim, welcome back Romeo Crennel, who's minding the sidelines like Williams did after HC Bill O'Brien was let go by the Texans after losing their 1st 4 games and Romeo has a Houston team that's waaaaaay better than their 2-6 record. We'll use scoresandstats.com again for how they see Sunday's game HERE. You have a great weekend, thanks for stopping by and see you Monday morning after 5:30, with hopeful post game, locker room fun.