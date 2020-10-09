Colts @ Browns Game Preview & Pick

Another test after passing that one in Dallas the Sunday before where the NFL Network has replayed already a few times this week because whatta track meet that was, thanks OBJ. Speaking of which, if you're the superstitious type, OBJ shouldn't change that hair color he sported for the Cowboys game. In fact, all 53 players should make an appointment at the hair salon between now and Sunday to get the same job done. The Vegas guys first had Indy a 1, then 3 point favorite, now says, "Beats the Baker outta me just pick em". We'll use scoresandstats.com again HERE. They see a close, very entertaining game. The last time the Browns have won 4 in a row and were 4-1? 1994. The same year the last time the Browns beat the Cowboys in Dallas. You enjoy this summer of a weekend we'll be having! See you Monday morning at 5:30 and thanks for stopping by.