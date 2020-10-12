Browns Breeze, Then Get Bruised In 32-23 Win Over Colts

Well two things about yesterday's win against Indianapolis, #1 there were no heroics of a 70 yard run to score a 50 yard TD run by OBJ to win the game like the week before in Dallas. #2 at least nobody on the Browns had an injury like Cowboys QB Dak Prescott had in yesterday's game against the Giants. But HERE thanks to the ClevelandBrowns.com site there are plenty of ouches to go around this morning in Berea. The early news is good about those ribs on Baker Mayfield, x-rays are negative. He along with Jarvis Landry will be sitting in a tub of ice though until Wednesday. Now onto Steelers Week. Where we wow have a game to look forward too! Enjoy the win, you have a great day and thanks for stopping by.