Raiders @ Browns Game Preview & Pick
October 30, 2020
This should be some entertaining game with hopefully not the same referee crew working that September 2018 contest in Oakland. Where they wanted to give Jon Gruden a gift, wasn't that his 1st win of the season? With a 45-42 OT win. Are you gonna be 1 of the 12,000 there? Well Happy Halloween to you if you are cause it'll be sunny & 50-ish at kickoff. A cold front comes through around 3 pm, you could see snow by 4. We'll use scoresandstats.com again HERE with their look at Sunday's game. They see the Browns going 6-2 before the bye week. You have a great Halloween and thanks for stopping by.