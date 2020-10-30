Raiders @ Browns Game Preview & Pick

This should be some entertaining game with hopefully not the same referee crew working that September 2018 contest in Oakland. Where they wanted to give Jon Gruden a gift, wasn't that his 1st win of the season? With a 45-42 OT win. Are you gonna be 1 of the 12,000 there? Well Happy Halloween to you if you are cause it'll be sunny & 50-ish at kickoff. A cold front comes through around 3 pm, you could see snow by 4. We'll use scoresandstats.com again HERE with their look at Sunday's game. They see the Browns going 6-2 before the bye week. You have a great Halloween and thanks for stopping by.