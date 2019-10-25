Browns at Patriots Game Preview & Pick

October 25, 2019
No one, absolutely no one is giving the Browns a chance to beat the Patriots at Foxboro. Where since 1999 the Browns are winless. New England is 28-0 when facing a 2nd year QB so Baker, you're expected to add 1 more to that total. Oh and Bill Belicheck is going for his 300th win this Sunday. So we're screwed right?

Well anyone remember 2018? During an 11-5 season, New England lost to Jacksonville, Detroit and Miami, yes the Pats lost to Miami. All 3 weren't that hot last year so.... why not us why not now to borrow from the Cavs? And speaking of rally cries, when Jarvis Landry was asked rather sheepishly "Hey you think you gotta chance to win?" What's Jarvis supposed to say "Nah brah we're gonna lose?" We're using the game preview from scoresandstats.com who do see a more competitive game than what others think HERE.

You have a stellar weekend and see you Monday morning with all the Browns-Patriots post game stuff for you then and thanks for stopping by.

 

