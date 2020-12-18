Browns @ NY Giants Game Preview & Pick

This will be the 1st of 2 consecutive trips to the swamps of New Jersey where the Browns play the Giants, then the Jets there 12/27 and a bit of intrigue to this as both Cleveland & the Giants are in the playoff chase. Both just had 4 game winning streaks snapped and just like with every team in the NFL there's always a former Browns on the team. Anyone still have a Ford F-150 thanks to Colt McCoy? A "Pittsburgh Started It" t-shirt from Freddy Kitchens? Since everything happens in 3's is Jimmy Hoffa still buried in the end zone at Giants Stadium? The Browns better not take a nap during this game because this is an improving 5-8 Giants team regardless that Freddy's calling the same 15 plays that he did here. We'll use scoresandstats.com for their analysis of this Sunday Night Football matchup HERE. You enjoy your weekend, thanks for stopping by and we'll have post game locker room stuff for Monday morning after 5:30.