Browns @ Jets Game Preview & Pick

Returning to the scene of the crime when we played the Giants this past Sunday night, now Met-Life Stadium goes from big blue to gang green and let's treat this like that Giants game. A couple of boring 95 yard drives, leave East Rutherford, NJ with a 20-6-ish like win before Jimmy Hoffa re-surfaces from underneath the end zone. We don't want a Jacksonville game where there's hope through the 4th quarter. We'll use scoresandstats.com HERE, who agree with Vegas that the Browns win by 10. You have a Merry Christmas and thanks for stopping by. See you Monday morning with some Browns-Jets post game locker room fun after 5:30.