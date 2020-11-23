Anyone Still Wish We Had Carson Wentz?

Now that may be a bit of a stiff thing to ask or say considering Wentz has a Super Bowl ring. Thanks to then back up QB Nick Foles from 2018 but since Carson suffered that ACL-MCL tear in 2017, that very scary spinal injury in 2018, Wentz has not been the same, almost in an RG3 kinda way. And you remember him? One of the array of QB's that have walked, walked on crutches in Berea. Robert Griffin III is now the back up QB in Baltimore where, the Ravens lost in OT to Tennessee so they're 6-4. Who would've thought at 7-3 the Browns would be in 2nd place between Pittsburgh at 10-0 and the Ravens? HERE from the Philadelphia Inquirer is how they described Wentz and the Eagles, straight into our Lake Erie. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.