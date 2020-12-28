Browns Need Big Ben + Others To Sit Out This Sunday's Game

Well what's 2020 with some more drama around here, since 1999 the Browns have never made it easy on themselves and whatta missed opportunity by losing to the now 2-13 New York Jets yesterday. Sitting in the top #5 seed prior to that game the Browns got what they wanted which was the Colts losing in Pittsburgh, Tennessee lost last night at Green Bay, okay Baltimore beat the Giants but since at least 1 of those 3 teams lost, the Browns beat the Jets, they're in the playoffs for the 1st time since forever in 2002. The longest we haven't been to playoffs in the NFL. Now we gotta do it the hard way, beat Pittsburgh this coming Sunday but could the Steelers help us out by resting their starters? Yes and help out their own cause too because a loss to the Browns, Pittsburgh finishes no worse than the #3 seed. And would host either Miami or Indianapolis. While the Browns would play at Buffalo in round 1. HERE is what Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger had, or had not to say after their come back win over the Colts. Courtesy of USA Today. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.