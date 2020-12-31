Steelers @ Browns Game Preview & Pick

So this Sunday is it. Win and you're in. Lose and need a lot of help. But we do getta late Christmas gift from our opponent from 142 miles away as the Turnpikes fly. Ben Roethlisberger is not playing, resting up for the playoffs as are supposedly Cam Hayward, Stephen Tuitt and T.J. Watt plus what could be up to 10 others. Whatta gift! Vegas might be onto something HERE thanks to scoresandstats.com which has the Browns winning handily. We can only hope. You have a great and safe New Year's. Appreciate you stopping by. And we'll have some hopefully celebratory Browns-Steelers post game locker room fun for you starting this coming Monday morning at 5:30.