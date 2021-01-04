Browns Revisit 2002 With Another Steelers Playoff Rematch

So the holidays are over and all is right with the world. Ohio State shut up Dabo Sweeny. Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph exchanged cell numbers. And even a sportswriter Gene Collier HERE from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is happy that the Browns have made it to the playoffs for the 1st time since 2002. Where we live to play again, just as we did in 2002 with a wild card matchup again against the Steelers but NBC wanted this game in primetime so hello world, it is us (against the world LeBron?) this coming Sunday night at 8:15. The Steelers varsity is rested and Covid free, for now. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has some new tape to watch. And I just hope we don't lose by 30. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.